Two firefighters injured, two dogs saved after Borebank Street blaze

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 11:09 pm
Updated June 11, 2020 11:16 pm
A fire broke out at a Borebank Street home Thursday.
A fire broke out at a Borebank Street home Thursday. Michael Draven/Global News

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after a River Heights blaze Thursday evening.

Fire crews arrived on scene at Borebank Street just after 5 p.m., when the garage was almost fully engulfed in flames.

A heroic rescue was also performed by a man nearby. Two dogs were safely removed from the home and returned to their owners.

READ MORE: Winnipeg firefighter injured in house fire

“One guy came running full sprint, went into the home, saved I believe two animals. I know there was three so I don’t know what happened to the third. His hair was smoking; it was quite the scene,” said James Green, who witnessed the blaze from across the street.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the house and neither firefighter required a trip to the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegFirefightersWinnipeg firedogs rescuedRiver Heights fireBorebank FireBorebank Street
