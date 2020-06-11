Two firefighters injured, two dogs saved after Borebank Street blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after a River Heights blaze Thursday evening.

Fire crews arrived on scene at Borebank Street just after 5 p.m., when the garage was almost fully engulfed in flames.

A heroic rescue was also performed by a man nearby. Two dogs were safely removed from the home and returned to their owners.

“One guy came running full sprint, went into the home, saved I believe two animals. I know there was three so I don’t know what happened to the third. His hair was smoking; it was quite the scene,” said James Green, who witnessed the blaze from across the street.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the house and neither firefighter required a trip to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

