Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Ontario lifting 30-day drug prescriptions limit, people urged to be reasonable

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2020 9:25 pm
Peterborough pharmacies dispensing no more than 30-day supply of drugs per patient
WATCH ABOVE: Pharmacies in Peterborough are following COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care. That includes limiting the amount of prescriptions dispensed in advance. Noor Ibrahim reports. (March 24)

TORONTO — The Ontario government says it will lift the 30-day supply limit on prescription drugs on Monday.

The Ministry of Health says the supply of many drugs and medications have stabilized in the province since the limit was imposed in March due to concerns about COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the restriction was critical to prevent drug shortages due to stockpiling at the outset of the virus outbreak.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Elliott says in a release that the change will allow people to get back to getting their regular prescriptions filled.

READ MORE: 30-day limit on prescriptions in Ontario expected to end by July 1

Consumers will be allowed to fill up to a 100-day supply at a time from their pharmacy or dispensing physician.

Story continues below advertisement

The government is encouraging people to buy what medications they need in reasonable quantities.

“This will be much more convenient for people, especially for our seniors and vulnerable citizens,” Elliott said Thursday.

Elliott says the province will monitor the situation to ensure there are no disruptions to the drug supply chain in the future.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaOntario governmentCoronavirus OntarioCOVID-19 OntarioOntario pharmaciesOntario prescription limits
Flyers
More weekly flyers