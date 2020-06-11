Deaths of mother, 2 kids in North Battleford ruled murder-suicide: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP says the June 4 fire in North Battleford where police found a mother and her two kids dead is being considered a murder-suicide.

The fire happened at a home in the 1400 block of 99th Street at about 2:30 p.m.

When crews arrived they found Tammy Fiddler, 39, dead outside the home. Her two kids, Tessa Bryant, 7, and Wesley Bryant, 11, were found dead inside the home, police say.

It was reported to police the woman’s common-law partner removed her from the home, prior to the arrival of emergency responders.

Once the fire was isolated and firefighters were able to gain entry into the home, the two children were located.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South took the lead in the investigation, conducting more than 30 interviews in addition to several inquiries from nearby neighbours.

Police said forensic autopsies were done on June 8 and 9.

The investigation is ongoing.

