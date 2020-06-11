Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Deaths of mother, 2 kids in North Battleford ruled murder-suicide: RCMP

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 6:00 pm
The deaths of a mother and her two children, who were found dead following a house fire in North Battleford, Sask. on June 4, are being deemed a murder-suicide by RCMP.
The deaths of a mother and her two children, who were found dead following a house fire in North Battleford, Sask. on June 4, are being deemed a murder-suicide by RCMP. File / Global Regina

Saskatchewan RCMP says the June 4 fire in North Battleford where police found a mother and her two kids dead is being considered a murder-suicide.

The fire happened at a home in the 1400 block of 99th Street at about 2:30 p.m.

When crews arrived they found Tammy Fiddler, 39, dead outside the home. Her two kids, Tessa Bryant, 7, and Wesley Bryant, 11, were found dead inside the home, police say.

READ MORE: Mother, 2 children found dead after North Battleford, Sask., house fire

It was reported to police the woman’s common-law partner removed her from the home, prior to the arrival of emergency responders.

Once the fire was isolated and firefighters were able to gain entry into the home, the two children were located.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South took the lead in the investigation, conducting more than 30 interviews in addition to several inquiries from nearby neighbours.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police investigating 29 suspicious fires over three weeks

Police said forensic autopsies were done on June 8 and 9.

The investigation is ongoing.

Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar
Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPMurderHouse FireSuicideNorth BattlefordSaskatchewan RCMPMurder-SuicideEmergency RespondersNorth Battleford RCMPSaskatchewan Coroner's Service
Flyers
More weekly flyers