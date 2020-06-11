Pair arrested after alleged crime spree throughout Waterloo Region: police

Waterloo Regional Police say officers caught up to a pair of suspects on Wednesday after the two had allegedly gone on a two-day crime spree.
The reported break-ins began at a store in Kitchener early Tuesday morning and went on to include other locations in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.
In the end, police say the pair were arrested early Wednesday morning at a store on Margaret Avenue in Kitchener after officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the parking lot.
A 35-year-old Kitchener man and a 37-year-old woman from Manitoba, who were both wanted on Canada-wide warrants, were found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from Montreal as well as suspected stolen property.
The Kitchener man is facing several charges including break and enter, possession of stolen property Under $5,000, drive disqualified, theft under and possession of a controlled substance.
The Manitoba woman has been charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.
