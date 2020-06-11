Menu

Crime

Pair arrested after alleged crime spree throughout Waterloo Region: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 5:01 pm
An officer with handcuffs.
An officer with handcuffs. Pixabay

Waterloo Regional Police say officers caught up to a pair of suspects on Wednesday after the two had allegedly gone on a two-day crime spree.

The reported break-ins began at a store in Kitchener early Tuesday morning and went on to include other locations in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.

READ MORE: Police investigating violent home invasion in Kitchener

In the end, police say the pair were arrested early Wednesday morning at a store on Margaret Avenue in Kitchener after officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the parking lot.

A 35-year-old Kitchener man and a 37-year-old woman from Manitoba, who were both wanted on Canada-wide warrants, were found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from Montreal as well as suspected stolen property.

READ MORE: Man found with serious head injuries on Kitchener trail: police

The Kitchener man is facing several charges including break and enter, possession of stolen property Under $5,000, drive disqualified, theft under and possession of a controlled substance.

The Manitoba woman has been charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Waterloo Regional Police
