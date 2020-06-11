Menu

Crime

RCMP searching for dashcam footage after suspicious death in northern Alberta

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 11, 2020 4:04 pm
RCMP are looking for dashcam footage after a suspicious death in northern Alberta.
RCMP are looking for dashcam footage after a suspicious death in northern Alberta. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

RCMP in northern Alberta are hoping someone with a dashcam may have some information after a man was found dead Thursday morning.

At around 9 a.m., Spirit River RCMP were called by paramedics who were responding to a call on Highway 677 west of Highway 2 near the Woking turn off. Paramedics had located a deceased male upon arriving.

Police determined the circumstances around the death were suspicious.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit is taking over the investigation.

As of 1:30 p.m., Highway 677 west from Highway 2 was closed to traffic as RCMP secure the scene and wait for the Major Crimes Unit.

Police said further information would be released when it is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Spirit River RCMP at 780-864-3525 or their local detachment. Police are also looking for anyone with dashcam footage from the area of Highway 677 in the early morning hours of June 11 to contact them.

Spirit River is about 512 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

