‘Party Under the Stars’ digital concert supports coronavirus front-line workers, first responders

Send this page to someone via email

For the eleventh year in a row, and for the first time digitally, the non-profit veteran foundation To the Stan and Back will host its annual Party Under the Stars benefit concert this weekend.

The virtual event comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and will feature surprise guest musical performances from artists such as George Canyon, Jason McCoy and the Singing Soldiers. Mercedes Stephenson, Global News’ Ottawa Bureau Chief and the host of the network’s flagship national political affairs program The West Block, along with veteran firefighter and Member of Parliament John Brassard, are set to co-host.

On top of that, viewers will be treated to in-character appearances from Trailer Park Boys stars Rob Wells (Ricky), Mike Smith (Bubbles) and John Paul Tremblay (Julian), as well as Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The best part? It’s all free and there will be a live raffle following the one-hour concert, with 15 prizes including a Royal Canadian Mint poppy coin, a custom ASIF acoustic guitar signed by the Singing Soldiers, $1,000 in cash and even airfare for a trip for two, anywhere in North America.

Story continues below advertisement

8:05 The Singing Soldiers preview the upcoming fundraiser “Party Under The Stars” The Singing Soldiers preview the upcoming fundraiser “Party Under The Stars”

All of the proceeds from the raffle will go towards not only supporting Canadian veterans, but front-line health care workers and first responders who suffer with PTSD or other post-traumatic challenges.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

For additional information, you can visit the official To the Stan and Back website.

The Party Under the Stars benefit concert takes place on June 14 at 8 p.m. ET and you can the full event here on Globalnews.ca.

—

Story continues below advertisement