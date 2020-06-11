Coronavirus: Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo reveal plans for reopening during Phase 2

Send this page to someone via email

The cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo have all revealed some of their plans as they enter Phase 2 of the province’s plan for reopening.

The City of Kitchener says facilities will reopen in the coming days and weeks as they sort the best ways to do so while following social distancing measures and also keeping budgetary restrictions in mind.

“In most cases, this will be gradual and will take some time,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. “We just learned about what was specifically included in this new stage on Monday and while staff has already begun the necessary preparations to bring facilities back online, there are a number of considerations we have to take into account.

“Above all, we want to reopen safely and ensure that we’re not putting anyone at risk.”

Story continues below advertisement

As previously announced, the Kitchener Market will open on Saturday with city hall to follow on Monday.

4:08 Is Ontario ready to reopen child-care centres? Is Ontario ready to reopen child-care centres?

The city says it will reopen sports fields on July 3 with limited access to washroom facilities, emergencies and equipment storage, and management.

It says that further details on the opening of splash pads and outdoor pools will be included in a report, which staff will present at a public meeting on June 22.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Staff will also present options as to how the city will reopen community centres and indoor pools

In Cambridge, as previously has been disclosed, city hall will open Monday with the Farmers’ Market set to open on June 27.

Story continues below advertisement

It also says that select sports fields will open with physical distancing measures on July 6.

While splash pads and outdoor pools generally open when school ends, the city says it may open three of its largest splash pads over the next few weeks.

It says that the splash pads at Forbes Park in Hespeler, Churchill Park in Galt and Riverside Park in Preston are the only ones that meet distancing requirements.

Cambridge says it has established plans for opening other facilities such as recreation centres but is currently waiting on direction from the province and the Region of Waterloo Public Health before it establishes opening timelines.

In Waterloo, city hall will open Monday as previously announced and staff is working through plans to open other facilities but they can’t open all of its buildings right away due to the complex nature of the moves.

“The city is taking a thoughtful and deliberate approach to reopening its facilities and amenities,” Mayor Dave Jaworsky said. “While I thank all residents for doing their part to flatten the curve, the pandemic is not over and we must remain diligent and careful.”

The city says it will open its service centre on Lexington Court the same day.

It is warning residents to make an appointment in advance to reduce wait times by calling 519-886-1550.

Story continues below advertisement

Waterloo says sports field will be available for use in early July while plans are being developed to reopen other amenities including indoor pools and community centres at least in part next month as well.