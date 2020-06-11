Menu

Canada

Struggling Indigenous businesses to receive extra $133M in federal COVID-19 aid

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2020 12:11 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. .
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ottawa will spend a further $133 million on helping Indigenous businesses suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has heard from First Nations, Inuit and Metis business owners who have said the last few months have been extremely difficult.

READ MORE: Canada giving another $650M in COVID-19 aid to Indigenous communities

Of the total amount announced today, $117 million is to help small and community-owned Indigenous businesses.

The remaining $16 million is to support Indigenous businesses in the tourism sector, which supports thousands of jobs across the country.

This money adds to $306 million in federal emergency aid announced in April for small and medium-sized Indigenous businesses.

That money was earmarked for short-term interest-free loans and contributions through Aboriginal financial institutions, which offer financing and business support services to First Nations, Inuit, and Metis businesses.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
