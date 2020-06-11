Struggling Indigenous businesses to receive extra $133M in federal COVID-19 aid

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ottawa will spend a further $133 million on helping Indigenous businesses suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has heard from First Nations, Inuit and Metis business owners who have said the last few months have been extremely difficult.

Of the total amount announced today, $117 million is to help small and community-owned Indigenous businesses.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The remaining $16 million is to support Indigenous businesses in the tourism sector, which supports thousands of jobs across the country.

This money adds to $306 million in federal emergency aid announced in April for small and medium-sized Indigenous businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

That money was earmarked for short-term interest-free loans and contributions through Aboriginal financial institutions, which offer financing and business support services to First Nations, Inuit, and Metis businesses.

4:31 Coronavirus outbreak: Feds commit another $650 million to help Indigenous communities Coronavirus outbreak: Feds commit another $650 million to help Indigenous communities