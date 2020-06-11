B.C. woman finds photos, videos of herself for sale online. And it’s legal

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver woman says she was recently shocked to discover photos and videos of herself posted for sale online.

Amanda Geischen told Global News the images were posted without her knowledge or permission, and she doesn’t know who’s responsible.

“This person is taking photos of whoever, whatever, and he’s making money off it, which just seems so wrong,” she said.

“Once I got onto the website, I saw, I believe, 66 collections of photos all over the Lower Mainland that someone has taken without [the subjects’] consent and they’re really creepy shots.”

Even though it may seem disturbing, it is legal in Canada to film anyone in a public place.

The criminal definition of voyeurism only covers nudity and privacy, not photos or videos taken in public.

“It’s a fine line,” Sgt. Aaron Roed with the Vancouver Police Department told Global News. “But it is very creepy for someone to have to go through that, to find their pictures online, especially possibly in a sexual manner or against their permission.

“But taking photographs in public isn’t illegal.”

Geischen said she has reported the images to police, but as of this writing, they are still for sale online.

“Women shouldn’t feel the need to worry about someone filming them,” she said.

“Especially if they’re going out or wearing leisurewear, and it’s very common in Vancouver — we’re an active city.

“I think it’s just wrong and we shouldn’t feel uncomfortable.” Tweet This

