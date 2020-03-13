Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of secretly filming women working out, uploading footage to porn site: Hamilton police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted March 13, 2020 3:04 pm
Hamilton police have charged a local man with voyeurism offences after he allegedly filmed women exercising at a gym and posted it online.
Hamilton police have charged a local man with voyeurism offences after he allegedly filmed women exercising at a gym and posted it online. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Hamilton man is facing voyeurism charges after police allege he secretly filmed women working out and uploaded the footage to a porn site.

On March 10, Hamilton police say they received several complaints from the GoodLife Fitness Club in Stoney Creek of someone recording women who were working out without their knowledge.

Those videos were then reportedly uploaded to a porn site, which police are not identifying to prevent the footage from circulating further.

READ MORE: Hamilton police announce online reporting option for hate/bias incidents

According to police, an investigation revealed the videos were recorded by a man while he was a member at GoodLife and an employee at Elements Casino Flamboro.

Police say the suspect is no longer employed at the casino and did not clarify what kind of footage he was allegedly taking while employed there.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Viny Mikhail, 27, is charged with eight counts of voyeurism and distributing intimate images.

Anyone else who thinks they may have been filmed by the suspect is urged to call Det. Mario Rizzo at 905-546-2918, Det. Const. Andrew Grant at 905-546-2923 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton CrimeVoyeurismStoney CreekGoodlife FitnessGoodlifeelements casino flamborostoney creek goodlife fitness
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.