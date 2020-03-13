Man accused of secretly filming women working out, uploading footage to porn site: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is facing voyeurism charges after police allege he secretly filmed women working out and uploaded the footage to a porn site.

On March 10, Hamilton police say they received several complaints from the GoodLife Fitness Club in Stoney Creek of someone recording women who were working out without their knowledge.

Those videos were then reportedly uploaded to a porn site, which police are not identifying to prevent the footage from circulating further.

According to police, an investigation revealed the videos were recorded by a man while he was a member at GoodLife and an employee at Elements Casino Flamboro.

Police say the suspect is no longer employed at the casino and did not clarify what kind of footage he was allegedly taking while employed there.

Michael Viny Mikhail, 27, is charged with eight counts of voyeurism and distributing intimate images.

Anyone else who thinks they may have been filmed by the suspect is urged to call Det. Mario Rizzo at 905-546-2918, Det. Const. Andrew Grant at 905-546-2923 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).