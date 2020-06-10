Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ottawa to deploy Canadian Armed Forces to Quebec care homes until September

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 9:16 pm
Military report on Quebec long term care homes released
WATCH: Military report on Quebec long term care homes released

The Canadian Armed Forces will keep helping out in Quebec’s long-term care homes amid the COVID-19 crisis until mid-September, Ottawa confirmed on Wednesday.

The military mission in care homes in Quebec was set to end on Friday, but the province has asked the federal government to extend the stay of the armed forced in CHSLDs until the fall as Quebec continues to grapple with the pandemic and short staff in care homes.

READ MORE: 14 Canadian Armed Forces troops deployed to Maimonides after outbreak takes 34 lives

Bloc Québécois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe said there is no longer time to negotiate their stay as the province needs the extra help to save lives.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair confirmed that Ottawa made the decision to keep its military forces in the province until mid-September.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are working with the province of Quebec, the Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Red Cross to ensure that the aid necessary is there,” said Blair.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“But we are also working to ensure that we have a lasting and effective solutions.”

Trudeau proposes new legislation aimed at CERB fraud
Trudeau proposes new legislation aimed at CERB fraud
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers