Man seriously injured in shooting in Mission, B.C., suspect arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Mission RCMP is investigating an overnight shooting that left a 49-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to a home in the 32000-block of Dewdney Trunk Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday, where they found the victim.

READ MORE: Murder investigation underway after midnight shooting in quiet Kelowna neighbourhood

Responding officers, including a police dog unit, took a 58-year-old man into custody.

Police say the suspect and victim knew one another, and that they are not looking for other suspects.

Investigators do not believe the shooting is linked to the region’s gang conflict, and say there is no threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mission RCMP, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Story continues below advertisement