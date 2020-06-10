B.C. government extends record-breaking provincial state of emergency

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has extended the provincial state of emergency until June 23.

Premier John Horgan will speak to the extension at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The press conference will be broadcast live on BC1, CKNW, the Global BC Facebook page and here on the Global BC website.

The province first declared a state of emergency in connection with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on March 18. The province must legally extend the declaration every two weeks. The state of emergency is now the longest in B.C.’s history.

3:28 B.C. having success against COVID-19, but state of emergency extended B.C. having success against COVID-19, but state of emergency extended

Horgan told reporters recently there is “no likely end in sight” for the state of emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

The declaration gives the province extra powers to accumulate resources or control supply chains.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Horgan and his cabinet met in person for the first time in months on Tuesday. The meeting was held in Vancouver and followed strict physical distancing guidelines.