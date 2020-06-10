Menu

Crime

London police lay additional charges against officer accused of assault in off-duty incident

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted June 10, 2020 3:48 pm
Updated June 10, 2020 4:17 pm
The front of London Police headquarters.
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police have announced additional charges against a 43-year-old officer accused last week of assault in connection with an off-duty incident that is said to have occurred more than a year ago.

In addition to the assault charge, first announced on June 1, police said Wednesday that further investigation had led them to lay charges of criminal harassment and assault causing bodily harm against the unidentified officer.

The officer’s name is not being released to protect the identity of the female victim, police said, noting the two had been involved in a relationship.

The allegations stem from an incident police say occurred between November 2018 and February 2019, but was reported to investigators on May 28.



The officer, a 16-year veteran of the force, had been placed on administrative leave in the wake of the assault charge, but has since been suspended from duty with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act, police said.

Police declined to comment further on the matter, saying it is now before the courts.

Last week, a police spokesperson told Global News an internal investigation would be launched “pursuant to the provisions of the Police Services Act” once criminal proceedings had concluded.

