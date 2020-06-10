Menu

Health

Coronavirus: No new cases for fifth day in a row in Manitoba

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 2:27 pm
This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP.
This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP

There are no new cases of the novel coronavirus in Manitoba for the fifth day in a row, according to the province.

The latest bulletin from public health officials show that there are also no people in hospital or intensive care and 285 people have recovered from the virus.

Manitoba’s total number of cases sits at 300. Eight people are still recovering and seven people in total have died.

On Monday, the province hit a milestone with 50,000 people tested. That number was up to 50,726 yesterday.

READ MORE: No new coronavirus cases reported in Manitoba Monday

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

 

 

Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronavirusdaily covid update
