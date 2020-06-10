Menu

Crime

Man found seriously injured at Jackson Square parking garage

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 10, 2020 2:27 pm
Hamilton police say a man was found with serious injuries at the Jackson Square parking garage.
Hamilton police say a man was found with serious injuries at the Jackson Square parking garage. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Hamilton police are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries at the Jackson Square parking garage.

Officers stretched caution tape around the garage exit near the Sheraton Hotel on King Street West where a man was found with serious injuries just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was rushed to hospital but officials have not shared what kind of injuries he suffered while at the downtown shopping centre.

Police have not shared any other details about what may have happened, and the person’s identity has not been revealed.

