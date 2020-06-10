Man found seriously injured at Jackson Square parking garage

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries at the Jackson Square parking garage.

Officers stretched caution tape around the garage exit near the Sheraton Hotel on King Street West where a man was found with serious injuries just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

HPS remains on scene at the parking garage of Jackson Square. One male was transported to hospital with serious injuries last night before 11pm. The investigation is ongoing as detectives look to identify the events that transpired. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/GeH6UVwEhf — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 10, 2020

The man was rushed to hospital but officials have not shared what kind of injuries he suffered while at the downtown shopping centre.

Police have not shared any other details about what may have happened, and the person’s identity has not been revealed.

