Hwy. 33 in B.C. closed in both directions due to debris

Highway 33 in B.C. has been shut down in both directions due to debris on the roadway, according to officials.

The closure is between Three Forks and Philpott roads, about eight kilometres east of Kelowna, and spans a stretch of roughly 2.5 kilometres, according to DriveBC.

DriveBC says an assessment is in progress and that drivers should use a detour from Highway 33 onto Highway 3 at Rock Creek heading toward Osoyoos.

DriveBC says its next update on the closure will be around 6 p.m.

