West Kelowna downgrades boil water notice to water quality advisory

The City of West Kelowna has downgraded the boil water notice for the Sunnyside-Pritchard system to a water quality advisory.

Officials said turbidity in Okanagan Lake is decreasing although still remains higher than normal because of the spring freshet.

“Turbidity affects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process because bacteria, viruses and microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water,” the city said in a news release.

“These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.”

Under the advisory, the elderly and people with a weakened immunity should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute or more or seek an alternative safe source of water for drinking, brushing teeth and preparing food and drinks.

The city is offering free water at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads, but residents must bring clean bottles for filling.

