West Kelowna emergency crews use new UTV in rescuing injured teen

Emergency crews in West Kelowna came to the rescue of an injured teen on Saturday morning, May 30.

According to West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR), the youth was riding an ATV down a trail when he lost control and flipped over, sustaining undisclosed lower-body injuries.

The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m., approximately one kilometre above the Tallus Ridge subdivision.

WKFR said it was responding to another emergency when the call about the teen came in, but that it responded with an engine, a rescue truck, a command unit and, given the location of the incident, a new off-road utility vehicle.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue said the UTV is based out of the Lakeview Heights fire hall, and is optimized for quick-fire suppression in difficult-to-reach areas, as well as rescuing people from local hiking and mountain biking trails.

Also involved in the rescue were Kelowna Fire Dispatch and the RCMP.

WKFR said if you plan on using local trails, ride within your limits, carry emergency supplies, a cellphone and tell family or friends where you’re going.