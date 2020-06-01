Early morning fire in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

An outbuilding in a West Kelowna neighbourhood was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

Crews from West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a report of trees on fire just after 3 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the fire scene on Griffiths Place in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood, they discovered an outbuilding fully engulfed in flames.

Fire chief Jason Brolund said the flames were about to spread to nearby trees.

Fortunately, the dozen firefighters, who attended the scene, managed to douse the fire quickly before it was able to spread further.

There is no word on what caused the fire to ignite.

There are no reports of injuries.

The investigation continues.

The fire has prompted West Kelowna Fire Rescue to remind the public to review FireSmart principles. You can click here to view them.

Brolund said West Kelowna Estates is an example of a wildland-urban interface zone, where homes are closely spaced, many with combustible roofing and siding materials.

He also said trees are nestled close to buildings.

The City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation are now offering $500 grants to residents who undertake FireSmart projects to protect their homes.

Click here for more information.