7 more coronavirus cases in Waterloo, pushing number of cases to 1,183

Waterloo Public Health announced seven new cases of the coronavirus in the region, bringing the total number of cases to 1,183.

Four residents of the region were cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 958.

Waterloo Public Health says the region now has 110 active cases, including 16 people who remain hospitalized.

The death toll in the region remains at 115, including 95 residents of long-term care or retirement facilities.

There have now been 22,208 coronavirus tests conducted in Waterloo Region, 432 more than Tuesday’s update.

The province reported 251 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total across Ontario to 31,341.

This is the third day in a row with new cases in the 200 range.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,475, as 11 more deaths were reported.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues