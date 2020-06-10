Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Face coverings will be mandatory at all Guelph, Wellington County businesses

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 10:31 am
Updated June 10, 2020 10:51 am
Coronavirus: Further restrictions eased for most of Ontario starting Friday
There was monumental news for Ontario residents as major plans were announced to open more businesses Friday right across the province, but not in the GTA. Travis Dhanraj reports.

Guelph and Wellington County’s public health unit is ordering everyone to wear a face covering while shopping after the Ontario government announced it can move to Stage 2 of its re-opening plan.

Medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer announced on Wednesday that she is issuing an order that requires all businesses to prohibit anyone entering the premises if they are not wearing a face covering.

READ MORE: Guelph’s Stone Road Mall reopening Friday

All businesses must also ensure the availability of hand sanitizer at all entrances and exits.

“The best available evidence indicates face coverings reduce the possibility of transmission of COVID-19,” Dr. Mercer said in a statement.

A public health spokesperson confirmed that this order does not include patios.

More to come. 

