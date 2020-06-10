Coronavirus: Face coverings will be mandatory at all Guelph, Wellington County businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph and Wellington County’s public health unit is ordering everyone to wear a face covering while shopping after the Ontario government announced it can move to Stage 2 of its re-opening plan.

Medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer announced on Wednesday that she is issuing an order that requires all businesses to prohibit anyone entering the premises if they are not wearing a face covering.

All businesses must also ensure the availability of hand sanitizer at all entrances and exits.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The best available evidence indicates face coverings reduce the possibility of transmission of COVID-19,” Dr. Mercer said in a statement.

A public health spokesperson confirmed that this order does not include patios.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.