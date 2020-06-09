Richmond, B.C., looking at making parts of Steveston Village car-free for the summer

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Richmond’s Steveston Village could be car-free this summer, or at least one-way.

The idea is to make more room for pedestrians, and allow shops to spill out onto the street.

The city has two options: make three blocks along Moncton Street car-free, or make Bayview Street along the harbour one-way.

In this option, Bayview St would be one way, as well as No. 1 Rd and 3rd Ave. Credit: City of Richmond.

In this option, Moncton St would be closed for three blocks between 3rd Ave and No. 1 Rd. Credit: City of Richmond.

Richmond Mayor Malcom Brodie said they’re trying to pair physical distancing with helping local businesses.

“I think it would be very appealing for people to have more space to spread themselves out, but also to be in a more relaxed way as they walk through the village of Steveston and they see what the offerings are.”

Brodie said it’s especially important to help businesses out during the pandemic.

“We want to help our businesses to get back on track after a very difficult time, so if we can make temporary measures to assist our merchants we want to do that.”

The city is currently in the consulting phase with local businesses in Steveston.

Council will debate and vote on Monday, if it goes through Brodie says they hope to implement the closures right away.

You can put in your input here.

