Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 injured, 1 critically, after shooting at Toronto skateboard park

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 8:15 pm
Updated June 9, 2020 8:34 pm
Emergency crews are seen at Vanderhoff Skatepark Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews are seen at Vanderhoff Skatepark Tuesday evening. Simon Ostler / Global News

A man is in life-threatening condition and another in serious condition after a shooting at a Toronto skateboard park Tuesday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the Vanderhoof Skatepark, located beside Leonard Linton Park and southwest of Leslie Street and Eglinton Avenue East, just after 7:30 p.m.

Toronto police said in an update posted on Twitter that several calls reported hearing multiple gunshots. The two male victims were subsequently found.

READ MORE: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News one of the two patients had critical injuries. The spokesperson said the second victim had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were reports of vehicles leaving the area.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsLeaside shootingResearch Road shootingToronto park shootingVanderhoof skateboard park shootingVanderhoof Skatepark shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers