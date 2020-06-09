2 injured, 1 critically, after shooting at Toronto skateboard park

A man is in life-threatening condition and another in serious condition after a shooting at a Toronto skateboard park Tuesday evening, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to the Vanderhoof Skatepark, located beside Leonard Linton Park and southwest of Leslie Street and Eglinton Avenue East, just after 7:30 p.m.
Toronto police said in an update posted on Twitter that several calls reported hearing multiple gunshots. The two male victims were subsequently found.
A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News one of the two patients had critical injuries. The spokesperson said the second victim had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there were reports of vehicles leaving the area.
More to come.
