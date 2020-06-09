Canada reports 408 new coronavirus cases, lowest increase since March 22

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported 408 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase of infections since late March.

The newly reported cases, which also includes an additional 62 deaths linked to COVID-19, were tallied from both provincial and federal health reports.

Tuesday’s numbers bring the country’s total lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 96,636, including 7,897 deaths.

According to Global News’ records on coronavirus spread across Canada, Tuesday’s increase in cases is the lowest since March 22, which had a total of 400 new cases announced that day.

Daily reported infections of the coronavirus in Canada have been following a downward trend since last week.

New cases in Quebec, Canada’s epicentre of the virus, totaled 138 on Tuesday. Both cases and deaths in the province — which number at over 53,000 and 5,000, respectively — account for more than 50 per cent of the country’s totals.

The bulk of Tuesday’s new COVID-19 deaths also came from Quebec, with 45 out of the 62 fatalities announced coming from the province.

Ontario has since overtaken Quebec in daily reported cases, with 230 cases announced on Tuesday. The province has to date reported 31,090 confirmed cases and 2,464 deaths linked to the virus.

Other provinces have also announced new cases of COVID-19.

British Columbia reported nine additional lab-confirmed cases of the virus on Tuesday. No COVID-19 related deaths in the province were also announced for the fourth straight day.

Alberta reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus, as well as two additional deaths. The numbers come as Premier Jason Kenney announced that the province would be pushing ahead with Phase 2 of Alberta’s reopening sooner than expected.

Saskatchewan reported an additional two cases of virus while both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick announced just one case each on Tuesday.