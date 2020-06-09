Some Manitoba CrossFit gyms leave group following founders insensitive George Floyd tweet

Send this page to someone via email

Comments made by CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman on Twitter have prompted many Canadian gyms to de-affiliate from the group.

It's FLOYD-19. — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020

Transcona CrossFit in Winnipeg left the group, re-naming the gym to Transcona Fitness. Owner Lynne Nelson immediately calling a meeting over the weekend with the rest of her coaching staff to discuss what to do.

“[I was] speechless, and I think that it took me a minute to understand that that actually came out of our founders mouth,” Nelson said.

“It’s something so morally opposing to our CrossFit community, it was the easiest decision we had to make.” Tweet This

Glassman took to the companies Twitter account to apologize on Sunday, saying it was mistake.

“@CrossFitCEO I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake,” read Glassman’s tweet.

Floyd is a hero in the black community and not just a victim. I should have been sensitive to that and wasn't. I apologize for that. I was trying to stick it to the @IHME_UW for their invalidated models resulting in needless, economy-wrecking, life-wrecking lockdown, — CrossFit (@CrossFit) June 8, 2020

For Nelson the apology felt like a tactic to buy time, rather than a real acknowledgement of what was done.

“To me it felt super insincere, it felt like he was defending something he shouldn’t be defending,” Nelson said.

“I think at that point maybe it was more of just own what you said and just at least try to do some damage control to save our CrossFit reputation.”

Global News reached to other CrossFit businesses in Manitoba, CrossFit Corydon and Prairie CrossFit sending statements saying they’re taking time to decide what to do next.

Statement from CrossFit Corydon – June 09, 2020.



Statement from Prairie CrossFit, June 09, 2020

“It’s still a few days later and I’m still kind of fumbling for words, and I’m thinking ‘how’ and ‘why’,” Nelson said.

CrossFit announcing Tuesday evening on Twitter, CEO Greg Glassman has retired.

Greg Glassman retires. Dave Castro to assume role as CEO of CrossFit, Inc. https://t.co/QOj6XTYuFt — CrossFit (@CrossFit) June 9, 2020

