Justice4BlackLives rally to be held at Manitoba legislature Friday

A peaceful rally to bring attention to police brutality, racism and injustice suffered by Black people will begin at 6 p.m. Friday in front of the Manitoba legislative building.

Called the #Justice4BlackLives rally, the event is happening among rallies and protests around the world, sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Four officers have been charged in his killing.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin faces second-degree murder charges and three other fired officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Global News will be at the event and will have all the coverage here.

“Over the past couple of days, we have seen many Black lives cut short over police brutality,” #Justice4BlackLives organizers said on their Facebook page.

“In these tough times we want to make sure that it is known that these losses affect us as well. Tweet This

“The evening will have speakers from the Black community here in Winnipeg as well as Indigenous kin to show solidarity.”

One of those speakers is former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Kelly Butler, who told 680 CJOB that he hopes the rally is the start of positive change.

“There’s an uncomfortableness right now,” said Butler.

“What we saw is something that I had to survive through in the States, and coming up to Canada, I got to live.

“And there can be improvement. I think tonight, the moment is the beginning of something. It’s a new era. It’s a new way.”

Butler, who originally hails from Grand Rapids, Mich., but now calls Winnipeg home, said Canada has racial discrimination against Black people, but it’s worse in the U.S.

“I‘ve been here for 10 years. You know, I played in the States, did things, and I don’t want to go back. It’s not because the weather is so good. It’s, it’s that bad down there.

“And when we tell you it’s that bad and you don’t believe us., I stop talking about it,” he added, likening the Black Lives Matter movement to the #MeToo movement.

Everyone is welcome to come, listen and support the rally, said Butler.

“We need your help as a community,” he said.

“If our lives matter, then come to this rally, listen to what we have to say and help us move forward because it’s better for the community.”

Mayor Brian Bowman said Friday morning that he plans to attend the rally.

“I think it’s incredibly important for elected officials to be there to listen and hear what is being communicated.”

He said that he will be there to listen and will not do interviews.