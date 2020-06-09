Clean up of homeless camps near MMF building to start Wednesday, city says

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg says it will begin to dismantle two controversial homeless camps set up near the Manitoba Metis Federation headquarters building on Henry Street Wednesday.

The city says a “multi-agency cleanup effort” will start Wednesday morning when firefighters are expected to issue an order for those living at the camps to vacate by the end of the week.

“Main Street Project, End Homelessness Winnipeg and other agencies will also be on-site on an ongoing basis through Friday to provide assistance and link willing individuals with alternate housing and other supports,” said the city spokesperson in an email to Global News.

“Main Street Project has purchased and will provide supervised storage units for individuals to safely keep any belongings they are unable to take with them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, Winnipeg city councillor Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan) called for the city to remove the camps set up in the area of Henry Street and Austin, telling 680 CJOB they’re unsafe.

“Just the number of fires that end up happening — there’s no building codes of any sort there,” he said.

“Some of it is tents, but also a lot of it is shopping carts and tarps, and really unsafe living quarters.”

0:35 Roof camera footage of fire at Winnipeg homeless camp Roof camera footage of fire at Winnipeg homeless camp

Fire crews were called to put out a fire at the temporary encampment back in March.

Browatty said the Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) has told the city people from the camps are harassing MMF employees as they enter and leave the organization’s head office nearby.

Story continues below advertisement

The MMF’s David Chartrand said the organization has had to hire extra security to help employees get to their vehicles. He said he’s personally seen violence and open drug use at the camps.

READ MORE: City shifts gears on addressing homeless camps throughout Winnipeg

“I am very concerned about them. These are human beings. They didn’t grow up to be addicts. They didn’t grow up to be homeless, but situations have led them there,” he said.

“It’s getting to a point where people are afraid to work here now. It’s getting bad.”

City crews will also be on hand Wednesday with bins for those living in the camps to throw away any unwanted items and garbage, the city spokesperson said, adding front-end loaders will also be brought in “to assist residents in disposing of larger items.”

“All groups involved in the Supporting Unsheltered Winnipeggers group are committed to upholding individuals’ human rights throughout the operation, and are striving to ensure temporary, non-shelter housing is available as needed,” the spokesperson said.

0:23 Homeless camp fire in Winnipeg Homeless camp fire in Winnipeg