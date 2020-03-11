Menu

Firefighters tackle 2 blazes in Winnipeg on Tuesday night, including 1 at homeless camp

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 1:16 pm
Updated March 11, 2020 1:20 pm
Roof camera footage of fire at Winnipeg homeless camp
WATCH: Footage from Global News' roof camera shows emergency crews responding to a fire at at homeless camp near Henry Avenue and Martha Street Tuesday night.

A homeless camp near Henry Avenue and Martha Street that went up in flames was the site of one of two fires crews battled in Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

The fire, which happened at a temporary encampment set up near the intersection, reportedly broke out just after 9 p.m.

The city says several tents and a utility pole were engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

READ MORE: Overnight fire on Grosvenor Avenue closes River Heights streets

Everyone living at the camp was able to escape safely with help from Winnipeg police, the city says.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, and the cause is now under investigation.

The fire was the second blaze crews battled within an hour on Tuesday evening.

Homeless camp fire in Winnipeg
Homeless camp fire in Winnipeg

Shortly after 8 p.m., firefighters were called to a blaze at a three-storey residential building in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue, according to the city.

Most of the people in the building at the time of the fire had gotten out by the time fire crews arrived, but firefighters had to pull some people who were still inside to safety, the city says.

Five cats were also reportedly rescued from the building.

READ MORE: Multiple suspicious fires sparked in Winnipeg’s North End

The city says firefighters initially fought the flames from inside, but conditions forced them outside of the burning building, where they continued to fight the blaze through much of the night with help from ladder trucks.

The cause is under investigation.

While a damage estimate wasn’t immediately available for the Burrows Avenue fire, officials say the building is likely a complete loss.

Multiple suspicious fires sparked in Winnipeg’s North End
Multiple suspicious fires sparked in Winnipeg’s North End
