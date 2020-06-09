Coronavirus: Restaurants in downtown Peterborough to operate at 50 per cent capacity

Send this page to someone via email

The CIty of Peterborough says downtown restaurants will be permitted to open patios during the coronavirus pandemic but will be required to restrict the number of patrons to 50 per cent of previously approved capacity.

In a release late Tuesday afternoon, the city stated that on Thursday council will consider approving a bylaw that will delegate authority to the city’s chief administrative officer to close or partially close streets and sidewalks and change speed limits in the downtown to create for additional space for restaurants, pedestrians and patio setups.

“The primary goal is to support the health and wellbeing of the community during the pandemic,” the city stated.

“The changes would be temporary and may be implemented in stages.” Tweet This

The city says the Downtown Business Improvement Area has been talking with its members to provide input throughout the process.

Existing approved patios are permitted to open effective Friday with the province’s announcement of Stage 2 re-opening for the Peterborough region.

Establishments must take measures to ensure physical distancing of at least two metres between patrons from different households, including:

Using reservations – no lineups.

Limiting number of patrons allowed in the outdoor space at one time.Ensuring enough space between tables, including to allow for movement.

Access to indoor facilities is limited to patio/outdoor dining area access, food pickup, payment, washrooms or other health and safety purposes.

Liquor sales licensees who wish to temporarily extend the physical size of their existing licensed patio, or temporarily add a new licensed patio within the approved period are authorized to do so, if all the following criteria are met:

The physical extension of the premises is adjacent to the premises to which the licence to sell liquor applies.

The municipality in which the premises is situated does not object to an extension.

The licensee can demonstrate sufficient control over the physical extension of the premises.

There is no condition on the liquor sales licence prohibiting a patio.

The city and Peterborough Public Health have collaborated to determine precautions that must be followed by businesses choosing to reopen existing, previously approved patios. Along with capacity restrictions, there cannot be any overhead structures such as tents and canopies; the use of umbrellas is encouraged to provide shade; and

tables and chairs must be at least one metre from the outer limit of the patio, in order to facilitate physical distancing.

Patio owners and operators are reminded that smoking and vaping are prohibited on all patios, and within 9 metres of the patio. All patios must be appropriately sign according to the requirements of the Smoke-Free Ontario Act.

For businesses that want to add a patio or expand a patio, the city is planning for additional pedestrian and patio space. The City is putting in place options to streamline requests for expanding patios and adding new patios during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council’s special meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.