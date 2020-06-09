B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 30 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over a 72-hour period and no new deaths.

There were 14 positive cases from Friday to Saturday, six cases from Saturday to Sunday, and nine from Sunday to Monday. The province also announced one new epi-linked case.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 167.

An outbreak at the New Vista Society was declared over, leaving four long-term care or assisted-living facilities with active outbreaks.

Outbreaks at two poultry facilities — Superior Poultry in Coquitlam and Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry in Chilliwack — have also ended, according to the province.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.