Burnaby, B.C., man charged in sex assault of young girl he allegedly met online

Send this page to someone via email

A man in Burnaby, B.C., is facing charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a local girl.

The suspect befriended the girl online, arranged to meet with her, and then assaulted her, Burnaby RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

The victim and her mother came to the detachment on May 7 to report the crime.

The man has now been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, sexual interference, luring a child, possession of a restricted weapon and using a firearm in the commission of an offence, police said.

A publication ban prevents the release of other information, including the man’s identity.

Story continues below advertisement

Burnaby RCMP confirm they worked with Surrey RCMP and New Westminster police on the file.

Officers are aware that many young people make social connections online, but said it’s hugely important that those connections be made with people they know and trust.

“With so many new social media platforms being used by young people each and every day, we understand that it can be overwhelming for parents,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP said.

“What we’re asking today, is to follow the advice we’ve outlined, take the time to sit and chat with any young person using social media in your home.”