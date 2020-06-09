Menu

Environment

Evacuation alert rescinded for B.C.’s Boundary region

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 2:29 pm
The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says the potential threat of flooding in the Boundary area has diminished at this time.
The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says the potential threat of flooding in the Boundary area has diminished at this time. Regional District of Kootenay Boundary

An evacuation alert for properties near bodies of water in B.C.’s Boundary region has been rescinded.

For the past three weeks, evacuation alerts and orders have been issued, downgraded, then re-issued as river levels fluctuated due to spring snowmelt and constant rain.

This week, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary rescinded the evacuation alert, stating “we have been advised that the potential threat of flooding affecting the properties adjacent to watercourses in the Boundary area has diminished at this time.”

READ MORE: Evacuation alert issued for residents in B.C.’s Boundary regions as flood risk rises

It added that “at this time, no properties remain on evacuation alert in the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.”

Properties under the now-rescinded order included Grand Forks, rural Grand Forks, Greenwood, Midway, Christina Lake and the West Boundary area.

According to the B.C. River Forecast, there are no flood warnings or advisory notifications southwards from Kelowna.

READ MORE: Kootenay Boundary regional district rescinds evacuation orders for Grand Forks, B.C., area

There are, however, high streamflow advisories northwards from Kelowna, including Merritt, parts of the North Okanagan, the Thompson plateau and the Shuswap highlands.

For more about the B.C. River Forecast Centre, click here.

