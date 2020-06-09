Environment June 9 2020 8:17am 01:34 Flooding washes out roads in southern Manitoba Heavy rain over the past two days has washed out roads and flooded farmland, prompting the RM of Stuartburn to declare a state of emergency. Abigail Turner reports. Heavy rain washes out roads, floods farmland in Manitoba RM <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7043391/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7043391/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?