Lac La Biche residents allowed back home after flooding evacuation

Residents in Lac La Biche are now being allowed to return home following a period of heavy rainfall that led to flooding and mandatory evacuations.

Around 70 people were forced to leave the hamlet on Sunday evening. In a Facebook post on Monday evening, the county said it had lifted the evacuation orders and was now contacting evacuees directly to inform them that they can return.

One area in the region — the BNR Plant Road — still remains under the mandatory evacuation order.

Several roads still remain closed in the area, including Highway 881 towards Fort McMurray. Industrial traffic is being asked to take a detour through Highway 63.

Nashim Drive is also closed at the bridge due to flooding damage, according to the county. Those who need to access properties on 107 Street can follow Nashim Drive west from Lac La Biche. Residents west of the bridge will need to take a 40-minute detour via Highway 36, Christy Creek Road and Highway 663.

The bridge is currently being rebuilt by crews.

Highway 55 west of Lac La Biche is also closed to all traffic in both directions.

The county said that while the evacuation order is rescinded, no one is under an obligation to return right away.

If residents arrive at their properties and find it cannot be lived in, they can call 780-623-6396 for emergency assistance.

Lac La Biche is about 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.