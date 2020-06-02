Kootenay Boundary regional district rescinds evacuation orders for Grand Forks, B.C., area

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday evening, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary rescinded evacuation orders for 127 properties in the Grand Forks, B.C., area.

The properties still remain on an evacuation alert.

Seven properties in Manly Meadows and six properties in the Johnson Flats area remain on an evacuation order because of floodwater in the area, an existing flood threat or a lack of property access, according to the regional district.

“Our focus today has been to get as many people back into their homes as soon as possible so these residents can return to some sense of normalcy,” said Mark Stephens, the regional district’s emergency operations centre director.

“We are keeping our evacuation alert for over 1,000 properties in place for now due to rain in the forecast for the coming weekend.”

The provincial river forecast centre has downgraded its flood warning to a high streamflow advisory for the Boundary area.

The regional district said no major flooding is expected in the coming days, although river levels could still rise rapidly. It also said minor flooding in low-lying areas is still possible.

The tiger dam in downtown Grand Forks and the 68th Street berm will remain in place until at least the end of the week, according to officials.

The regional district said the Boundary snowpack remains higher than normal.

