Vancouver Park Board to explore long-term plan to reduce traffic in Stanley Park

The Vancouver Park Board has passed a motion that could change vehicle access in Stanley Park.

The motion, which passed by a vote of five to two, addresses vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic in the park.

Staff will now study how traffic could be reduced on a long-term basis.

Stanley Park has been closed to cars since April, during the peak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Under the temporary scheme, cyclists are asked to use Stanley Park Drive, while the seawall is being held for pedestrians.

The move has become quite popular but the motion would ensure that any changes would take accessibility into consideration.

“We’re also hearing from people who are concerned but I think they have perhaps the mistaken idea that they won’t be able to get into the park at all by car, which really isn’t our intent,” Park Board commissioner John Irwin told Global News.

“It’s more like the start of the process, getting staff to explore it.”

