Quebec officials to provide coronavirus update as province loosens lockdown restrictions

As the province continues to ease restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials in Quebec are expected to provide an update on their response to the crisis.

Premier François Legault will speak Tuesday morning alongside Health Minister Danielle McCann and Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

Quebec is continuing to loosen the rules implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Restaurants will be permitted to open up dining rooms beginning next week in most of Quebec. Montrealers will have to wait until June 22.

Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people from a maximum of three households will also be allowed starting next week.

The move comes as Quebec continues to see its number of new cases and deaths slowly decline. The province saw fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 53,047.

A total of 4,984 people have died after six additional deaths were also recorded.

— With files from the Canadian Press