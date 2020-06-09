Menu

Canada

Wandering humpback whale that drew crowds in Montreal appears to have died

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 8:47 am
Humpback whale spotted swimming in St. Lawrence
WATCH: A humpback whale is drawing crowds in Montreal. The surprising guest swam a record distance up the St. Lawrence River.

A wandering humpback whale who made its way to Montreal’s Old Port in late May appears to have died.

A maritime pilot posted a video on Twitter early Tuesday morning of what it appears to be a floating whale in the St. Lawrence River in Varennes, a suburb on Montreal’s south shore.

READ MORE: Montreal’s rare humpback whale sighting draws crowds and concern

The Quebec Marine Mammal Emergency Response Network said the whale is likely the same one but stopped short of confirming.

“A team of fishery officers is en route to the last known position of the carcass,” the organization said on Twitter. “A necropsy is organized.”

Story continues below advertisement

The whale was first spotted in late May under the Jacques-Cartier Bridge in Montreal near the city’s La Ronde amusement park. It attracted crowds of spectators.

The Quebec Marine Mammal Emergency Response Network said it was the first time a humpback whale had been spotted in Montreal. At the time, the organization said it was unclear why it was there but that it could be that it was following prey, possibly disoriented or perhaps just a young whale exploring new territory.

With files from the Canadian Press

