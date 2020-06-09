Man dead, officer injured following police interaction in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

York Regional Police say a man is dead and an officer is injured after an interaction in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday night.

Officers were called to Jade Crescent, near Highway 27 and Langstaff Road, at around 10:45 p.m. for a “call for service from a resident,” according to police.

Police say there was an interaction between a man and a police officer.

The man was pronounced dead, police say.

The officer suffered “significant” but non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), says it has invoked its mandate.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU investigates the conduct of the responding officers in instances where there has been death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.