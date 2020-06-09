Menu

Crime

Man dead, officer injured following police interaction in Vaughan

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 7:44 am
York Regional Police say the officer suffered "significant" but non-life-threatening injuries.
York Regional Police say the officer suffered "significant" but non-life-threatening injuries. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

York Regional Police say a man is dead and an officer is injured after an interaction in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday night.

Officers were called to Jade Crescent, near Highway 27 and Langstaff Road, at around 10:45 p.m. for a “call for service from a resident,” according to police.

Police say there was an interaction between a man and a police officer.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigating man’s death in Markham

The man was pronounced dead, police say.

The officer suffered “significant” but non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), says it has invoked its mandate.

The SIU investigates the conduct of the responding officers in instances where there has been death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

