Here’s the services reopening in Saskatchewan under Phase 3

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan has now entered into Phase 3 of its reopen plan, meaning the vast majority of businesses are now permitted to welcome back clients.

“It is our hope that the economic activity will increase,” said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, “and many that have not been able to work over the last number of weeks will now have an opportunity to do so.”

Beginning June 8, customers will now be able to attend all remaining personal care services, including: estheticians, tattoo and piercing parlors, make-up applications, electrologists, nail services, and tanning salons.

Restaurants will also be able to reopen at 50 per cent capacity, however buffets are still not permitted to operate.

Story continues below advertisement

Recreation areas within restaurants — including dance floors, VLTs and pool tables — are not allowed to reopen due to concerns regarding the ability to physically distance.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We’re also working hard to ensure that additional recreational activities and more medical services have the opportunity to restart,” said Moe.

“Today I am pleased to announce that as of Friday, June the 12 — this Friday — beaches and playgrounds will be able to reopen.”

Gyms, child-care facilities and places of worship may also resume services, with a list of new operational guidelines regarding the health and safety of those attending.

The allowable gathering size has increased to 15 if indoors and 30 if outdoors, but physical distancing should still be practised.

READ MORE: Oil and gas spending estimates adjusted lower amid ongoing uncertainty

“Small, infrequent gatherings are better than large, frequent gatherings,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer.

“Outdoor gatherings, while observing physical distancing, are better than indoor gatherings.”

Story continues below advertisement