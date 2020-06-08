Menu

16-year-old boy charged following boat crash in Penetanguishene, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 6:58 pm
The crash took place on the shoreline of the Bob Sullivan Memorial Park at Burke and Yeo streets after the boat struck its own wake, according to police.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged following a boat crash that took place in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Friday night, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

The crash took place on the shoreline of the Bob Sullivan Memorial Park at Burke and Yeo streets after the boat struck its own wake, according to police.

Three young people fell from the boat into the water, officers say.

The empty boat then continued to motor into shore, hitting a park bench before coming to a stop in a gazebo at the shoreline, police add.

Police say no one was injured on shore as a result of the incident.

The three people in the boat were wearing life jackets and were picked up by another boater on the water who returned them to their vessel, police add.

The boat’s three occupants were also assessed for injuries by Simcoe County paramedics and released.

The 16-year-old operating the boat was charged with careless operation of a vessel, police say.

Kevin O’Leary’s wife charged in connection with fatal boat crash in northern Ontario
