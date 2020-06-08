1 new coronavirus case in Peterborough area; health unit welcomes Stage 2 inclusion

Send this page to someone via email

After no new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on the weekend, Peterborough Public Health reports one new confirmed case on Monday.

The new case brings the region’s overall total to 91 confirmed cases. Of the 91 cases, 80 of them have been resolved, leaving nine active cases for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough city and county, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There are currently no institutional outbreaks, the health unit reports.

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications since the pandemic was declared in March.

To date, more than 10,650 people have been tested for the virus.

Peterborough Public Health earlier Monday announced seven one-day test clinics would be held throughout Peterborough County, beginning Tuesday.

Earlier Monday, the province announced many regions — including Peterborough Public Health’s jurisdiction — would begin Stage 2 reopening of businesses and services starting Friday.

In a statement to Global News, Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, the health unit’s medical officer of health, said being included in Stage 2 is “positive news” for the area

“Although some are understandably concerned that this could increase the spread of COVID-19,” she said. “So far our community has shown it is up to the challenge. By continuing to work together and respecting public health measures wherever we go, we can all help ensure this transition goes as smoothly as possible.”

