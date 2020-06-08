Menu

Kingston region once again recording no active cases of COVID-19

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 3:56 pm
KFL&A Public Health is reporting no active cases of COVID-19 in the region.
KFL&A Public Health is reporting no active cases of COVID-19 in the region. Kraig Krause / Global News

As of Monday, KFL&A Public Health is no longer monitoring any active cases of the novel coronavirus in the Kingston region.

According to the public health unit’s website, all 63 COVID-19 cases known to the unit have been resolved.

READ MORE: Ontario reopening Stage 2: Groups of 10 allowed, places of worship to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

This comes just hours after Premier Doug Ford announced that 24 of the province’s 34 health units will be advancing to stage two of the province’s reopening plan, with the Kingston region being one of them.

This next step will see more allowances for certain businesses and outdoor activities, and limitations on group gatherings to rise to 10 people from the previous five-person allowance.

Kingston’s numbers have been consistently low throughout the pandemic, with no deaths and only one outbreak listed at a long-term care home.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario allows groups of 10, places of worship to reopen starting June 12
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario allows groups of 10, places of worship to reopen starting June 12

The region has been COVID-19 free once before since the pandemic began, but that streak was broken in mid-May.

Nevertheless, the region has only seen two new cases in the last three weeks, both of which have resolved.

