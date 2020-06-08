NSCC announces most classes moving online for entire school year

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) announced Monday none of its programs will be fully on-campus for the entire 2020-21 academic year.

Programs will be offered either fully online, or online with several on-campus sessions.

“Like all others adapting to our new reality, the upcoming year will look slightly different as we continue to deliver high quality programming while sharing in the collective commitment to minimize any further spread of COVID-19,” said NSCC president Don Bureaux in a press release.

While NSCC isn’t the first to decide to move classes online, it is the first to do it for the entire year.

Cape Breton University, Mount Saint Vincent University, Dalhousie University, the University of King’s College and Saint Mary’s University have decided to move classes to online until January 2021.

The NSCC release says its campuses will open in the fall term with public health requirements in place, to ensure students and staff have access to teaching and learning services.

Public space access will include restrictions like physical distancing and limitations on gatherings.

The college also announced it will be celebrating the 2020 graduating class in the fall.

Tuition will not be reduced, according to a website update.

Domestic full-time tuition for an advanced diploma will cost $5,380, and international students will be paying $11,000.

Don Bureaux said in the release, the college recognizes the pandemic put financial strain on many of its students.

“We are here to work with them to find opportunities for assistance through federal and provincial programs, as well as over $1 million in student awards available and assistance through the NSCC Foundation.”

Bureaux also hopes the NSCC’s efforts during the pandemic will help rebuild Nova Scotia’s economy.

The release says students will receive more details about on-campus service in the coming weeks.