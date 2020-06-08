Drugs, weapons found in Selkirk traffic stop, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people from Winnipeg are facing charges after police say they found drugs and weapons during a traffic stop in Selkirk late last week.

Selkirk RCMP say officers pulled over a vehicle with stolen license plates on Sophia Street Friday.

All three people in the vehicle were arrested.

On June 5, at 3:15am , #rcmpmb stopped a vehicle with stolen plates on Sophia St, in Selkirk. In the vehicle, officers found a firearm, ammo, zip ties, bear spray, knives, weapons, methamphetamine & break-in tools. pic.twitter.com/fZRUamGisW — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 8, 2020

Police say they found meth, a gun, ammo, zip ties, bear spray, knives and other weapons in the vehicle.

Curtis Duval, 29, Shyanne Hudson, 33, and Jamie Gerbrandt, 31, are all facing a number of charges.

Police say all three remain in custody and were scheduled to appear in court Monday.

An investigation is ongoing, say police.

