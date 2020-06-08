Menu

Crime

Drugs, weapons found in Selkirk traffic stop, say RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 2:17 pm
Updated June 8, 2020 2:18 pm
Selkirk RCMP say officers found meth and a number of weapons during a traffic stop Friday.
Three people from Winnipeg are facing charges after police say they found drugs and weapons during a traffic stop in Selkirk late last week.

Selkirk RCMP say officers pulled over a vehicle with stolen license plates on Sophia Street Friday.

All three people in the vehicle were arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they found meth, a gun, ammo, zip ties, bear spray, knives and other weapons in the vehicle.

Curtis Duval, 29, Shyanne Hudson, 33, and Jamie Gerbrandt, 31, are all facing a number of charges.

Police say all three remain in custody and were scheduled to appear in court Monday.

An investigation is ongoing, say police.

