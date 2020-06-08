Drugs, weapons found in Selkirk traffic stop, say RCMP

Three people from Winnipeg are facing charges after police say they found drugs and weapons during a traffic stop in Selkirk late last week.
Selkirk RCMP say officers pulled over a vehicle with stolen license plates on Sophia Street Friday.
All three people in the vehicle were arrested.
Police say they found meth, a gun, ammo, zip ties, bear spray, knives and other weapons in the vehicle.
Curtis Duval, 29, Shyanne Hudson, 33, and Jamie Gerbrandt, 31, are all facing a number of charges.
Police say all three remain in custody and were scheduled to appear in court Monday.
An investigation is ongoing, say police.
