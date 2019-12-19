Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Selkirk teen charged in shooting, say Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 4:44 pm
Selkirk RCMP have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with a shooting early Thursday.
Selkirk RCMP have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with a shooting early Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Police have a teenager in custody after shots were fired at a home in Selkirk early Thursday.

RCMP were called to reports of gunfire on Morris Avenue shortly after midnight where officers found bullet holes in the front window of a home.

Two adults and two children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Man, 22, killed after being hit by two cars near Selkirk

Police caught up with the suspect a few blocks away.

A 17-year-old male from Selkirk was arrested and found to be in possession of a handgun.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen is facing numerous charges including two counts of discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.

Two dead in North End house fire, two others taken to hospital
Two dead in North End house fire, two others taken to hospital
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingManitoba RCMPSelkirkSelkirk RCMPTeen SuspectMorris Avenue
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.