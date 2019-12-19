Selkirk teen charged in shooting, say Manitoba RCMP

Police have a teenager in custody after shots were fired at a home in Selkirk early Thursday.
RCMP were called to reports of gunfire on Morris Avenue shortly after midnight where officers found bullet holes in the front window of a home.
Two adults and two children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.
Police caught up with the suspect a few blocks away.
A 17-year-old male from Selkirk was arrested and found to be in possession of a handgun.
The teen is facing numerous charges including two counts of discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.
COMMENTS