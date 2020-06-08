Toronto home daycare owners charged after girls sexually assaulted on ‘multiple occasions’: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a couple operating a home daycare has been charged after girls were allegedly sexually assaulted on “multiple occasions.”

Police said a man and a woman operated a daycare in the area of Caledonia Park and Davenport roads for 30 years.

Officers allege that between 2017 and this year, the man sexually assaulted a girl, who is now nine years old, multiple times.

Between 2016 and this year, the man also allegedly sexually assaulted a girl, now 11 years old, several times.

Police allege the man’s wife became aware of the incidents and “as the primary babysitter entrusted to be in charge of the girls, endangered the health of the children, failed to protect them and failed to report the abuse.”

Officers said 63-year-old Jose Dias of Toronto was arrested and charged with several offences, including sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

Maria Alice Cruz, 60, of Toronto was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to provide necessaries of life and failing to report a child in need of protection.

Investigators said they’re concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

