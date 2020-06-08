Menu

Crime

Toronto home daycare owners charged after girls sexually assaulted on ‘multiple occasions’: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 2:09 pm
Updated June 8, 2020 2:12 pm
Police said Jose Dias, 63, of Toronto has been charged with several offences including sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.
Police said Jose Dias, 63, of Toronto has been charged with several offences including sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a couple operating a home daycare has been charged after girls were allegedly sexually assaulted on “multiple occasions.”

Police said a man and a woman operated a daycare in the area of Caledonia Park and Davenport roads for 30 years.

Officers allege that between 2017 and this year, the man sexually assaulted a girl, who is now nine years old, multiple times.

READ MORE: Man charged after allegedly holding large knife at Toronto anti-racism protest

Between 2016 and this year, the man also allegedly sexually assaulted a girl, now 11 years old, several times.

Police allege the man’s wife became aware of the incidents and “as the primary babysitter entrusted to be in charge of the girls, endangered the health of the children, failed to protect them and failed to report the abuse.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said 63-year-old Jose Dias of Toronto was arrested and charged with several offences, including sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

READ MORE: More than 100 charges laid as ‘carjacking bandits’ arrested, Toronto police say

Maria Alice Cruz, 60, of Toronto was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to provide necessaries of life and failing to report a child in need of protection.

Investigators said they’re concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police said Maria Alice Cruz, 60, of Toronto was charged with failing to provide necessaries of life and failing to report a child in need of protection.
Police said Maria Alice Cruz, 60, of Toronto was charged with failing to provide necessaries of life and failing to report a child in need of protection. Handout / Toronto Police
Crime
