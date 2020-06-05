More than 100 charges laid as ‘carjacking bandits’ arrested, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two teens dubbed the “carjacking bandits” have been arrested in connection with 14 armed robberies around the Greater Toronto Area.

Police said the incidents occurred between April 14 and April 23 at gas stations and convenience stores.

Officers said the suspects would enter the stores armed with either a knife or handgun, force themselves behind the counter, and then steal cash from the till, cigarettes, lottery tickets, and any other merchandise they could grab.

Police said at one of the locations, the suspects allegedly demanded a victim’s car keys and stole the vehicle.

They also allegedly stole employees’ cellphones and wallets.

Officers said throughout the course of the robberies, four different stolen vehicles were used, obtained while the suspects were using a handgun and knife.

On April 23, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with seven counts of disguise with intent, seven counts of failing to comply with a probation order, and three counts of robbery, among other offences.

On May 24, 18-year-old Javoi Elwood was arrested by Thunder Bay police and charged with nine counts of robbery with a firearm, sixty counts of failing to comply with a probation order, and twelve counts of disguise with intent, among other offences.