Driver charged after allegedly fleeing scene of single-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont.

A 24-year-old driver has been charged after Caledon OPP say he fled the scene of a one-vehicle crash involving a newly purchased black sedan.

Officers say a resident informed police that there was an unoccupied vehicle with extensive front-end damage at the side of the road in the area of Forks of the Credit and McLaren roads on Friday evening.

The car had hit a fence and a tree, causing the tree to fall across the road and block both lanes of traffic, police say.

OPP subsequently determined that the car was purchased two days before the crash.

Brandon Wilson, 24, from Westwood, Ont., was charged with careless driving, failure to remain at the scene and failure to report a collision.

Wilson will appear in court at a later date.

